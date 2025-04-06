iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Holdings Raised by Forum Private Client Group LLC

Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 5.8% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $13,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 168.4% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 99,900.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.83. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

