Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 171,161 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,861,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 6.5% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $93,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,130,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,143,000 after buying an additional 224,833 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

