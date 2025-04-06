Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.73.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Melius Research raised Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE PFGC opened at $73.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.46. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $61.60 and a one year high of $92.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
