iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.07. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $59.15.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.