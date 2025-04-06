1,867 Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Purchased by Hurley Capital LLC

Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 5.2 %

STWD opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.55%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

