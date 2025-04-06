Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 201,920 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,920 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $263,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $330,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 16.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $6,235,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $401.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.10. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.98 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

