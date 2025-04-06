SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.71 and last traded at $45.96, with a volume of 79345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.51.
SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $586.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.33.
SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0868 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF
SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile
The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.