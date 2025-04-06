SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.71 and last traded at $45.96, with a volume of 79345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.51.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $586.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.33.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0868 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

