CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.84 and last traded at $21.64, with a volume of 115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.
CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $24.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,094,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539,791 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF makes up approximately 54.6% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned approximately 3.96% of CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF worth $280,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
About CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF
The ALPS CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (CCNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to maximize real returns through an actively managed portfolio of companies from around the globe that are engaged in natural resources, which includes energy, agriculture, as well as base and precious metals and minerals.
