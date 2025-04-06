Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 206,048 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 182.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 318,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,048 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $19,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Aptiv by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,023.50. The trade was a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

