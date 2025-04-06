Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.51, with a volume of 93261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Galiano Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$275.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,200.00. Company insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc is focused on building a sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through a combination of exploration, accretive acquisitions, and the disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa.

