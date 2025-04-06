Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Uranium Royalty Corp. (TSE:URC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.16 and last traded at C$2.26, with a volume of 192009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on URC. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Uranium Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. National Bankshares set a C$4.25 target price on Uranium Royalty and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Uranium Royalty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uranium Royalty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.08.
Uranium Royalty Corp is focused on gaining exposure to uranium prices by making investments in uranium interests, including royalties, streams, debt and equity investments in uranium companies, and through holdings of physical uranium. The company operates in a single segment, the investment in a portfolio of uranium interests.
