Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.64 and last traded at C$5.79, with a volume of 507655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.02.

FSZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$7.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Fiera Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.26. The firm has a market cap of C$5.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.89, for a total transaction of C$93,028.60. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

