Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.59 and last traded at C$8.84, with a volume of 1861139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.01.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised Hudbay Minerals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski acquired 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.76 per share, with a total value of C$100,068.00. Also, Senior Officer Francisco Javier Del Rio Del Aguila sold 12,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$155,508.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,800 shares of company stock worth $127,418. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

