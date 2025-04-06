Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Increased by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 9,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Stevard LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $422.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $501.45 and a 200-day moving average of $504.58.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

