Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.20 and last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 217792 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 5.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.17.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 20,732.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 208,564 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 118.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,296,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

