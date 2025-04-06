Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 21,327 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 922,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,327 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $77,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Micron Technology by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 12.9 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $64.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.86 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,482.42. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

