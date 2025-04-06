Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,118 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $24,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcho Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 223,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,106,000 after purchasing an additional 93,625 shares in the last quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,446,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ROI Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $146.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $125.78 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.68%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

