iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $57.23 and last traded at $57.14, with a volume of 316325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.57.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,180,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,802,000 after buying an additional 109,761 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,676,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 474,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 86,007 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 379,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

