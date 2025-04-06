Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,207,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $217,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $454,302.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $349,853.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,866.92. This represents a 10.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,905 shares of company stock worth $3,198,367 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $159.86 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.75 and a twelve month high of $206.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.36.

View Our Latest Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.