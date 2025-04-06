Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,354,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 473,508 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $58,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $17.94.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Vipshop had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

