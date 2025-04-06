Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 1,255 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6,902.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,652,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,686 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,433,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $414,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,548 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,233,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,708,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,866 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,437,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 7.5 %

CNQ opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average of $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.4117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

