iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 698,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,547 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $61,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 27,586 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,013,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 905,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,056,000 after purchasing an additional 304,416 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.03. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3256 per share. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

