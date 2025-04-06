Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $56,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,678,000 after buying an additional 50,961 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,570.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,667,000 after buying an additional 33,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 346.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 71,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PBH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Sidoti downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Shares of PBH opened at $82.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $90.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,130. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

