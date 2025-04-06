Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Buys Shares of 7,311 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,565,732.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,103,862.98. The trade was a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $12,983,775.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 371,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,986,009.75. The trade was a 25.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 601,412 shares of company stock valued at $75,444,584. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock opened at $87.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.33.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Datadog from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.22.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

