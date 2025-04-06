Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $306,776,000 after purchasing an additional 52,042 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 80,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,438,000 after buying an additional 49,204 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 143,839 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,808,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,230.56. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $174.69 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.69 and a 1 year high of $243.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.57.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

