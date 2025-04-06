MIG Capital LLC Invests $326,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

MIG Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $902,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after buying an additional 75,945 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $696,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth $80,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.29. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.