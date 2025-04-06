Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for 5.9% of Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after buying an additional 11,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,470,000 after purchasing an additional 895,277 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Management Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $422.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $501.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.58. The company has a market capitalization of $268.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.