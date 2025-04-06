Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 0.1 %
GREEL opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $13.00.
Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
