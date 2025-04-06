Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 0.1 %

GREEL opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

