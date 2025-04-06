John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of HTD stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $24.14.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
