John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HTD stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $24.14.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

