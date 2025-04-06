332,000 Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Bought by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 332,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 1,355.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 341.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 2,974.8% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PGNY shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

Progyny Price Performance

PGNY opened at $22.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $36.36.

About Progyny

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.