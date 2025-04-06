Huntington National Bank Has $151,000 Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in EQT were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after acquiring an additional 28,129 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 32,157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 431,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in EQT by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,949 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in EQT by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 18,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $46.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.06, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average of $45.59.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.