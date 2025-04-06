Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 14,459 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,078,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $47,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FORM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 1,255.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 107,837 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in FormFactor by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in FormFactor by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in FormFactor by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $24.17 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $63.63. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%. On average, analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $112,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,533,716. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FORM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

