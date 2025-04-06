Huntington National Bank Has $172,000 Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCEP. Amundi grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,078,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,716,000 after purchasing an additional 87,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,835,000 after buying an additional 872,060 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $190,999,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,748,000 after buying an additional 82,325 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 762,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,604,000 after acquiring an additional 104,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 6.6 %

CCEP stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $65.94 and a 1 year high of $91.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

