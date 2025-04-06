Huntington National Bank Purchases 573 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 861 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,002 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry purchased 13,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.92 per share, with a total value of $984,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,620,637.60. This trade represents a 3.70 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $226,844.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,051.22. This trade represents a 14.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,213 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Best Buy from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.22.

Best Buy Stock Down 3.1 %

BBY stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.34 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day moving average of $87.23.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 88.99%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

