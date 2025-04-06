OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 20,901 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 53.0% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of SMCI opened at $29.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.22. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average of $37.37.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This represents a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

