Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 45 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI opened at $451.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.23. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.69 and a 1-year high of $545.39.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.86.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

