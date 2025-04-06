2,060 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,006.9% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 417.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 3,953.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPRX. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 28th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

