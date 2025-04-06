Huntington National Bank Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 131.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,206,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,727,000 after buying an additional 63,216 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 198,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,645,000 after acquiring an additional 44,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.89%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CEO Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

