Hurley Capital LLC Invests $26,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 189 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lennar from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $131.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.07.

Lennar Stock Up 2.3 %

LEN stock opened at $110.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $106.20 and a twelve month high of $187.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.