Hurley Capital LLC Takes $45,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 308.8% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 423.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 262.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $89.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $66.80 and a 52 week high of $107.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus set a $130.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $127,678.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,845.33. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 67,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $7,086,124.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,764,033.92. This trade represents a 22.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,183 shares of company stock worth $13,948,476 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

