Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 978,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,032 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $75,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,693,000 after buying an additional 2,456,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647,759 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,322,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,941 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,649,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,100 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,059,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $78.46 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

