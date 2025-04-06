Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stock Holdings Raised by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $23,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 121.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,452,000 after buying an additional 23,179 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,234,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. Evercore ISI cut Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.09.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Installed Building Products stock opened at $173.19 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.93 and a fifty-two week high of $281.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.84.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

See Also

