KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 124,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 295,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 37,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $171,073.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,967.19. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 907,286 shares of company stock worth $77,938,071. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $71.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.81. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $59.83 and a twelve month high of $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Argus raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Melius lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.27.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

