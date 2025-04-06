Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 85,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Paysign by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysign during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paysign by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Paysign by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Paysign by 257.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 32,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

PAYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Paysign in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Paysign in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Paysign in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $1.95 on Friday. Paysign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $104.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 million. Paysign had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 14.28%. Analysts anticipate that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $388,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,336,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,113.04. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 154,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $474,244.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,456,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,695,806.76. The trade was a 2.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,982 shares of company stock worth $1,346,535 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

