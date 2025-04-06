Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 82.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 15,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ranger Energy Services news, Director Brett T. Agee sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $193,740.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,782,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,878,008.64. The trade was a 0.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,882 shares of company stock worth $639,858. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

Ranger Energy Services Increases Dividend

Shares of RNGR opened at $11.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Ranger Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

