Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLOW. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 109.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 34,873 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,795 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,440,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,819,000 after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 48,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLOW. StockNews.com raised Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.