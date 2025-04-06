iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Bought by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 876,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,512 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $87,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 832.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 554,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,897,000 after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 101,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 31,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 184,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24,608 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.41 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.49.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

