Titleist Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,432 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XMHQ. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $84.95 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $83.28 and a 12-month high of $109.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.42.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

