Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,976,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total transaction of $1,419,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,857,130.74. This trade represents a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,551 shares of company stock worth $43,527,642. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD stock opened at $321.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a PE ratio of 630.66, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $386.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.96. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Baird R W lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.88.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

