Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Cut by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC grew its position in Shopify by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in Shopify by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of SHOP opened at $76.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.41. The stock has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.81. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shopify from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.31.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

